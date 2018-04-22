Ever since his debut as the God of Mischief in 2011's 'Thor', Tom Hiddleston has made a great impression as Loki throughout his appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Though he's brothers with the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth), the pair have had an incredibly rocky relationship, and Loki would even become the primary antagonist in 2012's 'Avengers Assemble'.

Tom Hiddleston returns as Loki in 'Avengers: Infinity War'

Following his loss against his brother and the other Marvel heroes that make up the crime fighting squad, Loki would go on to heal old wounds with Thor during 'Thor: Ragnarok', which earned critical and wider praise upon its release last year. Now, we know Loki will be making an appearance in this month's 'Avengers: Infinity War', likely fighting alongside his former foes to tackle Thanos (Josh Brolin). When all is said and done in that picture however, Loki's future is up in the air.

Asked by Screen Rant what he thinks Loki should tackle next, the actor responded: "His own mind, I think. I think, actually, what has been revealed to me through playing him is that all these motivations were actually misguided. Needing to be king, needing the love of his father. And actually, it’s something in himself, this kind of self-rejection or self-disgust that he hasn’t fully realised. He hasn’t just relaxed into it, you know. I always think I just want to tell Loki to just calm down and, you know, let’s go for a pizza and, you know, tell me everything and I’ll listen patiently. But yeah, I think he’s not in control of his own mind."

Despite his musings, there's still every opportunity that Loki could be killed off completely and taken out of the MCU by the time 'Infinity War' or the currently untitled 'Avengers 4' come to an end. This could all be a major red herring from Hiddleston, as his character is certainly one of the frontrunners when it comes to those who could be potentially meeting their maker.

Whatever the case may be, Hiddleston has done a brilliant job of working his way into the hearts of MCU fans, despite Loki once being a villain. His personality is one that was relatable for audiences, and that's something they'll always remember.

'Avengers: Infinity War' comes to cinemas across the UK on April 27, 2018.