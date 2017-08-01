Tom Hiddleston becomes the latest high-profile actor to take on the role of Hamlet. It will just be a brief stint for the actor, who will be treading the boards in the Kenneth Branagh directed rendition of the Shakespeare classic, all as part of a fundraising campaign for a London drama school.

The 36-year-old actor will be following in the footsteps of fellow Brits Benedict Cumberbatch, David Tennant and Andrew Scott by leading the cast for the new production of the Shakespearean tragedy 'Hamlet'. However, it will only be a 3-week exploit, and the likelihood is you won't get to see him in action.

His latest acting venture is part of a fundraiser for London's Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (Rada), and the theatre in which he'll be performing - Rada's Jerwood Vanbrugh theatre - has just 160 seats inside. Nonetheless, tickets will be available from today (August 1st 2017) until Sunday (August 6th).

'[With Hamlet there is] almost limitless possibilities for interpretation', Tom told The Stage. 'I can't wait to explore them, with this great cast, at Rada. Kenneth Branagh and I have long talked about working on the play together, and now felt like the right time, at the right place.'

Legendary Shakespeare director Kenneth Branagh - who directed the Academy Award nominated 1996 film version of 'Hamlet' - is also the president of Rada, a school which is aiming to raise £20 million to open some on-site accomodation for their students. Both Tom and Kenneth have previously worked together on 2011's 'Thor' which the latter directed.

'I hope the funds raised by the production will help Rada continue to provide a wider field of equal opportunity to train actors, stage managers and technical theatre artists, from every background, to a standard of excellence and professionalism', Tom continued. 'We need to keep the doors open for everyone.'

'Hamlet' with Tom Hiddleston will be running from September 1st to 23rd 2017 and also stars Lolita Chakrabarti ('Born to Kill').