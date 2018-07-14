'Venom' looks set to be unlike any other comic book movie we've seen to-date.
There's plenty to get excited for this year when it comes to blockbuster movies making their way to the big screen, but one of the films that is really being hyped up for comic book fans is the Tom Hardy-led 'Venom', from Sony. Not a part of the official Marvel Cinematic Universe, but rumoured to be featuring a cameo from the MCU's Spider-Man, it's going to be interesting to see just how Sony build up their own universe of Marvel characters.
Tom Hardy is tackling the role of Eddie Brock in 'Venom'
'Venom' will serve as the foundation for that universe, which means there's a lot riding on the shoulders of Hardy and the flick's director, Ruben Fleischer. Fans will find out more about the movie next week at San Diego Comic-Con, and then we're sure it'll be all guns blazing when it comes to promotion right up until release in October.
Fleischer has already started the hype game in a recent interview, stating that there's a definite "werewolf" movie vibe going on with 'Venom'.
Speaking with EW, the director explained: "We talked a lot about a werewolf and what it is when you get infected or bit by a werewolf."
He continued: "Usually a human gets imbued with powers or an alien comes from outer space and has to figure out how to live on our Earth. But this is really about a relationship between two people who have to work together to create this hybrid symbiotic relationship."
As well as the Marvel anti-hero, Hardy will of course play his human counterpart, Eddie Brock. An investigative journalist, he's somebody who has a lot of enemies thanks to his consistent digging into matters that many would rather stay hidden and underground.
Everything we've seen of 'Venom' so far suggests an exciting and chaotic film, which is exactly what this character is all about. We can't wait to check out the full feature later this year.
More: Joe Russo Confirms Sony's 'Venom' Is NOT A Part Of The Marvel Cinematic Universe
'Venom' is currently scheduled for release across the UK on October 5, 2018.
Britain's epic 1940 evacuation of Dunkirk has been dramatised on film before, but no one...
It's 1940 and World War II is in full swing. Allied soldiers from Britain, Belgium,...
In one of the biggest military disasters in British history, 400,000 soldiers found themselves stranded...
A wrenching saga of survival and revenge, Alejandro G. Inarritu's new epic is just as...
Written and directed with a rakish swagger, and featuring two full-on performances from Tom Hardy,...
Hugh Glass is a skilled hunter, experienced in trapping some of the most predatory of...
Leave it to a veteran to show the young sparks how to do it: it's...
Throughout the 1950s and 1960s, London was at the mercy of the terrifying Kray twins...
The world is messed up. Years after multiple calamities totally trashed the planet, the world...
Between 2006 and 2008, Steve Wright killed five people in the town of Ipswich, Suffolk....
A meaty, fascinating story is splintered into three plot strands that battle for the viewer's...
Mad Max just keeps on running. With nothing else to lose in his life, his...
During the Second World War, many Russian men were able to make a name for...