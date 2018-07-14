There's plenty to get excited for this year when it comes to blockbuster movies making their way to the big screen, but one of the films that is really being hyped up for comic book fans is the Tom Hardy-led 'Venom', from Sony. Not a part of the official Marvel Cinematic Universe, but rumoured to be featuring a cameo from the MCU's Spider-Man, it's going to be interesting to see just how Sony build up their own universe of Marvel characters.

Tom Hardy is tackling the role of Eddie Brock in 'Venom'

'Venom' will serve as the foundation for that universe, which means there's a lot riding on the shoulders of Hardy and the flick's director, Ruben Fleischer. Fans will find out more about the movie next week at San Diego Comic-Con, and then we're sure it'll be all guns blazing when it comes to promotion right up until release in October.

Fleischer has already started the hype game in a recent interview, stating that there's a definite "werewolf" movie vibe going on with 'Venom'.

Speaking with EW, the director explained: "We talked a lot about a werewolf and what it is when you get infected or bit by a werewolf."

He continued: "Usually a human gets imbued with powers or an alien comes from outer space and has to figure out how to live on our Earth. But this is really about a relationship between two people who have to work together to create this hybrid symbiotic relationship."

As well as the Marvel anti-hero, Hardy will of course play his human counterpart, Eddie Brock. An investigative journalist, he's somebody who has a lot of enemies thanks to his consistent digging into matters that many would rather stay hidden and underground.

Everything we've seen of 'Venom' so far suggests an exciting and chaotic film, which is exactly what this character is all about. We can't wait to check out the full feature later this year.

'Venom' is currently scheduled for release across the UK on October 5, 2018.