Tom Hardy makes his return to the big screen a little later this year in 'Venom', playing investigative journalist Eddie Brock; a man who comes in contact with an alien symbiote and becomes one of the most destructive forces the world has ever seen.

This week, a brilliant new trailer dropped for the movie, showcasing some of the action we should expect when the film makes its debut. Serving as the foundation for Sony's own Marvel Universe, Sony Pictures will be hoping for huge success so that their planned future instalments can 100% go ahead.

Hardy's not on his own in the film, with an A-list cast also featuring Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, Scott Haze and Reid Scott. Ruben Fleischer meanwhile serves as director.

So, is there excitement building surrounding the movie's release? Of course there is! Hardy plus Marvel, is a match made in heaven. We've already seen him play villain Bane in Christopher Nolan's take on DC superhero Batman, so this is a logical next step in his career.

Here are 7 of the best reactions we've seen to the new trailer, from fans who are getting incredibly over-excited...

1)

The lighting in this shot makes #venom look like his 90’s cartoon counterpart. That’s really cool. pic.twitter.com/Kq2ShiRStj — Anti_Venom_Knight (@AntiVenomKnight) July 31, 2018

2)

"Oh man he's about to eat his face off, I gotta record this" #Venom pic.twitter.com/GIdk2kdZi1 — Comic Book Talk (@ComicBooksTalk) July 31, 2018

3)

Venom in Film vs. Venom in Comics.



This makes us so happy. You can tell that Tom Hardy & director Ruben Fleicher did their homework to bring the character to life. These shots are ripped straight from the comic. Absolutely stunning. #Venom pic.twitter.com/YmjfuUKxjD — DR Movie News (@DRMovieNews) July 31, 2018

4)

Cinematic Parallels:



Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988) / #Venom (2018) pic.twitter.com/yosaLVYspL — John Squires (@FreddyInSpace) July 31, 2018

5)

6)

look at this beautiful expressive boi #Venom pic.twitter.com/JaZEG9EgiJ — Andre Petterson (@MrDrayko) July 31, 2018

7)

'Venom' comes to cinemas on October 5, 2018.