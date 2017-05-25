Hardy set up the page on Tuesday with a fundraising target of £15,000 - which has already been smashed.
Tom Hardy has set up a fundraising page online via JustGiving in order to support the victims of this week’s horrific terrorist attack in Manchester.
39 year old ‘Taboo’ actor Hardy set up the fundraising page at some point on Tuesday (May 24th) in order to “raise some funds as a gesture of goodwill and love” for The British Red Cross because “the families and children will need support”.
Titled ‘Tom Hardy’s Manchester Emergency Fund’, the page has already smashed its original target of £15,000 at the time of writing, passing £18,000 by Thursday morning (May 25th).
22 people were killed and scores more seriously injured after a suicide bomber, who has since been named as Salman Abedi, detonated his device in the foyer of the MEN Arena as gig-goers, several of them teenagers and children, were leaving a concert by Ariana Grande.
“What happened last night at the AG concert in Manchester was a tragedy; families and children attacked and murdered; in a place where they should be safe and enjoying a concert,” the ‘Peaky Blinders’ star wrote by way of explaining his page, urging his fans “to help in some small way towards repairing some if any of the damage done”.
“There is no bringing back those who have been lost, pointlessly, in such a cowardly and brutal fashion. I am truly saddened by what I have witnessed and there is no doubt that terrorism is an evil thing.”
Hardy himself is a father of two young sons, aged nine and one, the second of which he shares with his current wife Charlotte Riley. His JustGiving page is just one of around 150 such fundraising projects launched in the wake of Monday’s attack, with more than £2 million raised altogether so far.
“Terrorism is abhorrent, the killing of innocent families and children unacceptable,” Hardy’s post finished. “And it is with those, the innocent victims and the witnesses of this atrocity that my heartfelt concern and deepest sympathy lies. Please help however you can. Thank you.”
