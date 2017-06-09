Hardy's beloved pet dog Woody (aka Woodstock) has passed away, and the actor posted a loving tribute to him.
Tom Hardy is heartbroken following the death of his beloved pet dog Woody (also called Woodstock), who has passed away after a short illness.
The 39 year old ‘Taboo’ and ‘Peaky Blinders’ star revealed that his dog, whom he described as a “shining example of man’s best friend” having rescued as a stray puppy from the roadside, had died. The two of them were frequently spotted on film sets, and Hardy had even been known to take Woody to film premieres, and he even appeared with Woody on the CBeebies 'bedtime story' episode that went viral at the end of last year.
“He didn’t have a bad bone in his body. All he knew was love,” Hardy wrote via social media and via his own personal blog on Wednesday (June 7th). “The world for me was a better place with him in it and by my side…”
“To the bestest friend ever. To me and to a family who loved him beyond words and whom he loved without doubt more than I have ever known. Woody was the bestest of journey companions we ever could dream of having. Our souls intertwined forever.”
Hardy is normally very cagey about revealing details of his personal life, but has shared info on this occasion because Woody had “affected so many people”.
According to the actor, the dog died “after a very hard and short six month battle” with polymyositis, an inflammatory muscle disorder.
“He was only age six. He was far too young to leave us and we at home are devastated by his loss. I am ultimately grateful for his loyal companionship and love and it is of some great comfort that he is no longer suffering,” he continued.
Hardy’s first dog, Max, died a number of years ago. The actor signed off his tribute: “Run with Max now and the angels. I will see you when I get there. With all of me I love you. Always. Thank you for your love beautiful boy.”
