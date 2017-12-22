This week marks the release of 'The Post'; a biographical drama about the release of the Pentagon Papers by the press back in the seventies. Tom Hanks stars as Washington Post editor Ben Bradlee, and he admits that - looking at how politics is today - he won't be going to a White House screening anytime soon.

Tom Hanks at the Under One Umbrella benefit

Steven Spielberg's newest venture with Tom is hard-hitting and frankly shocking. It feels like the perfect climate to revisit such a major political scandal, given how the White House has caused so much outrage since the election of President Donald Trump. Tom was asked if he would attend a White House screening of 'The Post' if the opportunity arose, and he had the most perfect diplomatic response.

'I don't think I would', he told the Hollywood Reporter. 'I didn't think things were going to be this way last November. I would not have been able to imagine that we would be living in a country where neo-Nazis are doing torchlight parades in Charlottesville and jokes about Pocahontas are being made in front of the Navajo code talkers.'

He believes that, in light of events like this, it is necessary to start making controlled decisions about political affiliation - and that means not showing support for a government that you believe are making fundamentally wrong choices.

'Individually we have to decide when we take to the ramparts', he went on. 'You don't take to the ramparts necessarily right away, but you do have to start weighing things. You may think: "You know what? I think now is the time." This is the moment where, in some ways, our personal choices are going to have to reflect our opinions. We have to start voting, actually, before the election. So, I would probably vote not to go.'

'The Post' is in theatres from today (December 22nd 2017).