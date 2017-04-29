'The Circle' star talks about how social media can make this story a reality.
Tom Hanks has opened up about his thoughts on social media and the reality of the dangers as explored in his newest film 'The Circle'. It's an adaptation of Dave Eggers dystopian 2013 novel, but it poses some very real ideas about what the future of our society might entail.
Tom Hanks stars in 'The Circle'
The actor, who plays one of the co-founders of the titular Internet corporation Eamon Bailey, spoke about the themes of the movie on the red carpet at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of 'The Circle' in which he stars alongside Emma Watson.
'It's hard to predict what informational internet dystopia's gonna turn out to be', he said. 'You can look at this film and say, 'How much am I contributing to the reality of this movie?' And the answer is: we all are, just a little bit. You start with that and it ends up being a fascinating examination of a great thing.'
Watch the trailer for 'The Circle' here:
Being an avid Tweeter himself, does that mean even Tom Hanks is contributing to the creation of a surveillance society? 'I'm not so sure my social media contributions have changed the world at all', he confesses. 'But [social media] does represent what I think is our interesting stories and interesting part of life.'
He goes on to say that social media effects people differently, depending on how they use it themselves. 'I think you get out of it what you put in', he continues. 'If you're going for whimsy, you create whimsy. If you're going to lob bombs, well, you're gonna get some explosions.'
Tom Hanks with co-stars Emma Watson and Patton Oswalt
The movie, directed by James Ponsoldt, follows a young new employee named Mae Holland who is asked to demonstrate The Circle's newest piece of technology; a 24/7 camera that users can use to document and shre their entire life with strangers. An idea taken on by those who wish to be 'transparent' in the eyes of the people, it soon turns out that the makers have much more nefarious intentions.
'The Circle' is released in theatres this weekend.
Mae Holland (Emma Watson) is an ambitious young woman who lands a job at one...
Since novelist Dan Brown wrote a new thriller featuring the symbologist Robert Langdon, Tom Hanks...
Chesley Sullenberger has been a pilot all of his adult life. Having had an interest...
Professor Robert Langdon wakes up in a hospital feeling terrible and suffering from serious nightmares....
Inferno comes as the third in the series of Ron Howard's film interpretations of Dan...
It's been 14 years since Nia Vardalos' warm comedy about her raucous extended family became...
Alan Clay is a middle aged American businessman who's life has recently derailed. With nothing...
Steven Spielberg takes on the Cold War with a stately, sentimental thriller that gurgles along...
Buzz & Woody are back! Toy Story That Time Forgot is the latest instalment of...
It's the height of the Cold War and things are getting tense between Russia and...
James Donovan is a simple insurance lawyer from Brooklyn, New York whose cases have never...
In 1960, the hard work of many good people was tested greatly. The height of...
This true story only barely avoids becoming sloppily sentimental, thanks to a solid cast and...
This starry drama has documentary realism going for it, although without a single well-developed character...