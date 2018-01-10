The National Board of Review Award winners were finally announced this week, and it seems Steven Spielberg's political scandal thriller 'The Post' was the big movie of the evening with a total of three prizes to its name. 'Lady Bird' and 'Get Out' also did well with two awards apiece.

Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep in 'The Post'

'The Post' won Best Film at this year's NBR Awards, with stars Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep taking home accolades for Best Actor and Best Actress respectively. It was the second high-profile whistleblower film of 2017 after 'Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House', and it also landed six Golden Globe nominations.

Meanwhile, Greta Gerwig won Best Director for her first directorial venture in nearly ten years, 'Lady Bird'; a coming-of-age story starring Saoirse Ronan, whose onscreen mother Laurie Metalf landed the Best Supporting Actress award. The racially-charged horror 'Get Out' got Best Ensemble, while director Jordan Peele took home Best Directorial Debut.

More films to win were Best Foreign Language Film 'Foxtrot', Best Animated Feature 'Coco', Best Documentary 'Jane', Best Original Screenplay 'Phantom Thread' and Best Adapted Screenplay 'The Disaster Artist'. Willen Dafoe also got Best Supporting Actor for his role in 'The Florida Project', while rising star Timothée Chalamet's role in 'Call Me By Your Name' was named 2017's Breakthrough Performance.

The winner of the special Spotlight Award were co-stars Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot for their work on DC Universe blockbuster 'Wonder Woman', while Angelina Jolie's harrowing new drama about the Khmer Rouge conflicts, 'First They Killed My Father', was honoured with the NBR Freedom Of Expression prize.

The National Board of Review also lists Top 10 Films, Independent Films, Top 5 Foreign Language Films and Documentaries, among which this year included such titles as: 'Baby Drive', 'Dunkirk', 'Downsizing', 'Logan', 'Lady Macbeth', 'The Square', 'Loveless' and others.