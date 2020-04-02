Tom Hanks, Stephen Colbert and Darren Criss are among the stars to have paid tribute to Adam Schlesinger following his death from coronavirus.
The Fountains Of Wayne frontman passed away on Wednesday (01.04.20) morning at the age of 52 after contracting coronavirus and a number of his former collaborators and those he inspired have mourned the 'Stacey's Mom' hitmaker on Twitter.
Tom - who recently battled coronavirus himself - worked with Adam on 1996 movie 'That Thing You Do!' and referenced the movie's fictional band, The Oneders, in his tweet.
He posted: ''There would be no Playtone without Adam Schlesinger, without his 'That Thing You Do! He was a One-der. Lost him to Covid-19. Terribly sad today.''
Talk show host Stephen had worked with Adam a number of times, including on a Christmas special and soundtrack that saw the songwriter recognised with a Grammy Award and he admitted he felt fortunate to have collaborated with him.
He wrote: ''I'm so saddened to hear of the death of Adam Schlesinger due to Covid-19. From the Dana Carvey show to 'A Colbert Christmas Special,' he was a great (and patient) and talented artist with whom it was my good luck to work. Peace.(sic)''
'Glee' star Darren reflected on how much Adam's ''cheekiness'' as a lyricist had inspired him.
He tweeted: ''For those of you who know my life as a songwriter- Adam Schlesinger's career was always a big source of inspiration for me. He had a lyrical cheekiness that was only matched by his expert understanding of form, and was always able to fuse the two in a really fun, accessible way.''
Fellow songwriter Jack Antonoff also paid tribute to the star.
He wrote: ''Adam Schlesinger took pop music writing to its classiest and most untouchable place. An honor to live at the same time he made his work.(sic)''
Like Stephen, Kathy Griffin reflected on how ''patient'' Adam was when they worked together.
She wrote: ''Oh god. Adam Schlesinger was wildly talented. He graciously wrote the theme song to my KATHY talk show called 'I'll Say It.' He was so patient with me as I was recording it in the booth, guiding me at every step. He did the gig as a favor, in a little home studio on a Saturday.(sic)''
Rachel Bloom - who mourned the loss of her friend and 'My Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' collaborator on the same day she welcomed a daughter into the world - was left ''lost for words'' by the news.
She wrote: ''I have so much to say about Adam Schlesinger that I am at a complete loss for words. He is irreplaceable.''
Adam is survived by wife Katherine Michel and their two daughters, Sadie and Claire.
