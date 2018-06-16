Be still our beating hearts: 'Lucifer' has found its second life on Netflix! Following news that the show would be cancelled by Fox earlier this year, fans got on social media to launch a campaign, begging a network or streaming platform to #SaveLucifer. Now, their wishes have been answered, with Tom Ellis and Lauren German expected to return to the show when it makes its comeback.

Tom Ellis will be making a return as Lucifer after all

Based on Neil Gaiman, Sam Keith, and Mike Dringenberg's comic book character of the same name, 'Lucifer' followed the titular anti-hero as he made the decision to leave his comfy surroundings of Hell, and live amongst "normal" people on Earth. Running a nightclub, but then getting caught up in police work with Detective Chloe Decker (German), the show took on a sort of police procedural format.

Three seasons deep, Fox decided that they weren't getting enough from 'Lucifer', and so the axe fell. Since that point, Deadline reports that Warner Bros. TV had been searching for a new home for their crime drama series, and after interest from multiple places, the series has found somewhere to spread its wings once more.

No details have yet been given as to plot details, air-dates, or anything similar, but those who love the show will just be happy to know the next chapter of Lucifer's story can be told. Season 3 ended on a cliffhanger which left the door open for some major events in the future, so to know that writers can now get to work on bringing those stories to fans is brilliant news.

'Lucifer' is the first show to be saved by Netflix this year following a cancellation. Rumour has it the streaming service is also looking at picking up 'Designated Survivor', after ABC cancelled the political drama series. We'll be keeping a close eye out for news.

We'll bring you more information surrounding the 'Lucifer' revival as and when we get it.