Tom Daley has confessed to fiancé Dustin Lance Black that he had an ‘online sex session with a fan’ while the couple were on a break.

A video of the Olympic diver stripping on Snapchat has reportedly been leaked online, but speaking to The Sun, Daley said he and Black’s relationship is now back on track.

Tom Daley and fiancé Dustin Lance Black

Daley told the newspaper that the video was filmed while he and Black were going through a seven-month break, and it “will never happen again”, now the couple have set a wedding date.

“This will absolutely never happen again now that we’re getting married,” he said. “The date is set, and we’re raring and ready to go for that wedding now.” The couple had taken a break last year due to their busy work schedules.

“It was the distance. It’s not like I actually met up with anyone,” Daley continued. “I’m 22 years old, and if you talk to someone through social media it is what it is. It was nothing more than that. We never physically met.

“But in the modern world this is what can happen — things are more accessible online, and distributed, and they spread like wildfire.”

Daley (who calls his fiancé Lance) continued: “Me and Lance after working through that distance through the amount of time we’ve been together, sometimes it takes something like a little bit of time apart to realise how fond you are of each other.

“We’re soulmates — and the only way that we were going to get back to that point was to be honest, open and share everything that happened in our time away from each other.

Black also told the newspaper: “Tom and I talked about anything and everything that went on. That’s the secret to how we are so close and can survive tough times.”

“Distance is tough, and a lot of time apart is tough,” he continued. “I do wish that what has happened in Tom’s personal life was kept personal but those aren’t the times we’re in.

“I didn’t really want to know and I was very busy so I didn’t really want to pursue anyone – and we never felt out of love with each other.” Daley and Black met in 2013 at a dinner in LA, they announced their engagement in October 2015.