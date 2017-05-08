Olympic diver Tom Daley and screenwriter and director Dustin Lance Black have tied the knot two years after the pair got engaged. The lovebirds, who have been together since 2013, said their "I dos" in front of family and friends in a lavish wedding ceremony at Bovey Castle in Devon over the weekend.

The newlyweds took to their Instagram pages on Monday to upload the first snaps of their special day with fans with Tom, 22, telling his followers he had married Lance, 42 - "the love of his life".

Tom told his 1.8 million social media followers: "On 6th May 2017, I married the love of my life.

"We shared the day with 120 of our closest friends and family, from Texarkana to Plymouth! Thank you to everyone who made this weekend the most special weekend of our lives!"

The Mirror reported the Olympic diver and the actor had their personalities 'stamped on every detail' - with guests enjoying a wedding cake made by Tom himself, before his family gave touching speeches in tribute to his late father Rob.

It was reported that the pair had injected their personalities and families in every element of the wedding - with Tom's love of food, having released a cookbook earlier this year, coming in to play.

Marrying at the stunning Bovey Castle, guests feasted on British classics such as beef wellington, sausage and mash and Eton Mass and it was reported Tom’s mum, Debbie had paid a touching tribute to his late father Rob during her speech, following his untimely death from a brain tumour in 2011.

The couple have been rocked by cheating scandals during their four-year relationship with claims Tom had exchanged sexually explicit text messages with a male model during a seven-month "break" due to working commitments.