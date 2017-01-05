British Olympic diver Tom Daley has revealed that 2017 is definitely the year for him and his fiancé Dustin Lance Black, confirming in a new TV appearance that the two will get married this year.

Appearing on ‘This Morning’ on Thursday (January 5th), the 22 year old athlete told hosts Davina McCall and Phillip Schofield that planning was under way when asked what the state of play was. The couple announced their engagement back in October 2015, but 42 year old screenwriter Black said that the wedding wouldn’t take place until after the Rio Olympic Games.

“Yes, I’m in the middle of planning all that with Lance. It’s been really fun, it’s a really fun time and an exciting time,” he replied.

Tom Daley with fiance Dustin Lance Black in late 2015

However, Daley still has one eye on being able to compete in the next Olympics, which are being held in Japan in 2020. “I’ve got my mind set on Tokyo, so I’m working six hours of training, six days a week for that one moment. It’s going to be a busy year, but I’m really looking forward to 2017!”

Meanwhile, Daley’s fiancé has been in the headlines for a different reason in the last few days, having given an interview to Attitude magazine in which he controversially said that he has no respect for public figures who deliberately lie about their sexuality.

“I have no respect for someone who lies about their sexuality. At the very least say ‘no comment’, just keep your personal life personal. If you’re going to closet yourself, that sends a negative message.”

Black won an Oscar back in 2008 for his script for Milk, said that this was down to agents and managers who pressure their clients to hide their sexuality for fear it may damage their images.

“I’ve never encountered homophobia in casting from the studios or network,” he continued. “Where you encounter it is with the agents and the managers, they’re the ones who have an outdated notion of the price an actor might pay if it’s discovered that they’re LGBTQ. Often they don’t want to see anything happen that might compromise their investment.”

