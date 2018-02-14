In one of the most heartwarming Valentine's Day posts we've seen today, Tom Daley and his husband Dustin Lance Black have announced that they are expecting their first child via surrogacy later this year. They've been wanting children for a while, so it's a pleasant surprise to see their plans are in fruition.

Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black at the Writers' Guild of America Awards

The couple posted a shot of themselves on Instagram holding the first scan of their baby less than a year after they married. They have been planning on starting a family for some time, and even opened up about their dreams for the (now near) future in the press.

'Lance and I definitely want a family in the future - who knows when?' Tom told MailOnline last year. 'We're both lucky to have supportive families and we want to share that with our own children.'

Dustin reiterated that sentiment soon after their engagement, telling out magazine in 2016: 'We were so busy making all these plans - we both wanted to have children; we both wanted to build a home of our own someday.'

The couple have been dating since 2013, the same year that the Olympic diver came out as gay to the public. They were officially married at Bovey Castle near Plymouth in May 2017, in a spectacular ceremony.

It wasn't always easy for the couple in the beginning; Tom was living in London and Dustin in LA, and the pair could go up to five weeks without seeing each other. They even split for a brief period, before eventually pulling through to the other side, settling down in the UK capital and sacrificing what they had to to be together.

'I'd never felt the feeling of love, it happened so quickly', Tom said about Dustin at the beginning of their relationship. 'I was completely overwhelmed by it to the point I can't get him out of my head all the time.'