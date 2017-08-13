Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest StumbleUpon
Pictures

Tom Cruise Pictures

Tom Cruise crashes into wall - London United Kingdom - Sunday 13th August 2017

Tom Cruise filming stunts for Mission Impossible - London United Kingdom - Sunday 13th August 2017

Tom Cruise and celebrities starring in 'The Mummy' unveil a massive sarcophagus - Los Angeles California United States - Saturday 20th May 2017

Tom Cruise, Sofia Boutella, Jake Johnson, Annabelle Wallis and Alex Kurtzman
Tom Cruise, Sofia Boutella and Jake Johnson
Tom Cruise, Sofia Boutella, Jake Johnson, Annabelle Wallis and Alex Kurtzman
Tom Cruise, Sofia Boutella, Jake Johnson, Annabelle Wallis and Alex Kurtzman
Tom Cruise, Sofia Boutella and Jake Johnson
Tom Cruise and Sofia Boutella
Tom Cruise, Sofia Boutella, Jake Johnson, Annabelle Wallis and Alex Kurtzman
Tom Cruise, Sofia Boutella and Annabelle Wallis

Tom Cruise on a night out - London United Kingdom - Friday 21st October 2016

Tom Cruise and Cobie Smulders at 'Jack Reacher: Never Go Back' Premiere - Berlin Germany - Friday 21st October 2016

'Jack Reacher: Never Go Back' Berlin Premiere - Berlin Germany - Friday 21st October 2016

'Jack Reacher: Never Go Back' European Premiere - Arrivals - London United Kingdom - Thursday 20th October 2016

'Jack Reacher: Never Go Back' European premiere - Arrivals - London United Kingdom - Thursday 20th October 2016

Jack Reacher Never Let Go UK Premiere - London United Kingdom - Thursday 20th October 2016

Tom Cruise seen at the ABC studios - Los Angeles California United States - Tuesday 18th October 2016

Tom Cruise filming The Mummy - London United Kingdom - Sunday 17th July 2016

Tom Cruise film set - Oxford United Kingdom - Wednesday 6th April 2016

Tom Cruise The Mummy - Oxford United Kingdom - Tuesday 5th April 2016

BAFTA Awards Winners Room - London United Kingdom - Sunday 14th February 2016

BAFTA Awards Winners Room - London United Kingdom - Sunday 14th February 2016

Tom Cruise has been photographed almost everywhere he goes, often while he is on the set for the feature films he is appearing in. On other occasions, he has been pictured while promoting these films, with appearances on various television talk shows. He is also often pictured at Red Carpet events like movie premieres or awards ceremonies. The paparazzi also tend to follow him and take pictures while he is out and about, going to restaurants and enjoying his time off.

Tom Cruise

                                      Go Back in Time using our News archive to see what happened on a particular day in the past.