The soundtrack-less trailer is hilarious.
Say what you like about Tom Cruise, he doesn't do anything by halves. Thus, when he's expected to scream while falling from a plane, he really goes for it. Of course, the scream wasn't particularly effective in the recently released trailer for 'The Mummy'... until now.
Tom Cruise's scream in 'The Mummy' is epic
This week, IMAX set out to share a new trailer for the upcoming re-boot of 'The Mummy', but what followed instead was an upload of the original trailer with some key parts of the audio missing. Virtually all of the soundtrack couldn't be heard, pretty much just leaving behind all of the actors vocals and their weird noises. You might remember it's a pretty full-on clip, and Tom Cruise screaming without the help of a score is just hilarious.
It's being toted as 'the new Wilhelm scream', which movie fans might recognise as an inside joke referring to a sound effect that first appeared in the 1951 film 'Distant Drums' and went on to be used in a number of other movies including 'Star Wars', 'Indiana jones' and 'Toy Story'.
In fact, fans are loving it so much that it could be a late entry for the best meme of 2016. The Tom Cruise scream has also been cut out to replace clips of the Wilhelm scream in a number of parody videos. Of course, the trailer has since been taken down on copyright grounds, but copies are still doing the rounds on YouTube - so lucky you if you manage to catch a glimpse of it.
Watch the full trailer for 'The Mummy' here:
'The Mummy' has been directed by Alex Kurtzman ('People Like Us') and co-stars Sofia Boutella, Annabelle Wallis and Russell Crowe. It follows the resurrection of an ancient Egyptian deity named
Ahmanet, who wants revenge for her past life.
'The Mummy' is set to be released on June 9th 2017.
