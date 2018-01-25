'Mission: Impossible - Fallout': that's the full title of the forthcoming sixth instalment of the franchise according to one of star Tom Cruise's latest social media posts. Let's just hope that he doesn't 'fall out' of the chopper he's been seen clinging on to in other movie shots.

Tom Cruise shooting Mission: Impossible 6

Tom Cruise unveiled a picture of a clapperboard on his Instagram feed along with the caption 'Get ready', which revealed the full title of the next 'Mission: Impossible' film. Plus, he later posted out a shot of himself hanging out of a helicopter while on set.

'We've upped the ante for the sixth 'Mission: Impossible', he wrote. 'I can't wait for you guys to see more.'

So what does 'Fallout' mean for the film anyway? 'There is the threat of nuclear terrorism hanging over the movie, which is the literal threat', director Christopher McQuarrie explained to Empire. '[Also] there's the notion that what's happened in the movie is the end result of choices that Ethan Hunt [Cruise's character] has made in his life. It's Ethan's past come back to haunt him. It's the fallout of all his good intentions.'

Filming for the new film has been quite a gruelling journey for the 55-year-old actor. Back in August, production was halted for a few weeks after he broke his ankle while doing one of his stunts. He'd been leaping between buildings in London while on a wire, but ended up slamming into a wall at the wrong angle which caused the break.

Still, it doesn't seem like the injury put him doing his own stunts during the rest of the movie, and we doubt he'll stop doing so in his next projects. The new film follows directly on from 2015's 'Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation', with cast newcomers including Vanessa Kirby, Henry Cavill and Angela Bassett.

'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' will be released in theatres on July 27th 2018.