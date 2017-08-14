Acting can be a pretty dangerous job for actors, especially when they insist on doing their own stunts. Tom Cruise, for example, managed to do himself an injury while shooting 'Mission: Impossible 6' in London this week, slamming into a building that he was supposed to jump onto.

Tom Cruise filming 'Mission: Impossible 6' stunt

Instead of employing the use of a stunt double, the Hollywood superstar is still doing his own stunts at 55-years-old, but that does not mean it doesn't sometimes go badly wrong. During a move where it seemed he had to leap from a set of scaffolding to the roof of a building in London early today (August 14th 2017), he managed to miss the jump by mere inches and instead crashed into the wall with some force, apparently injuring his leg.

The actor crashes into the wall of a building

He was shooting 'Mission: Impossible 6' at the time, and once he got on top of the building he appeared to be having terrible trouble walking but was forced to make his way back to the scaffolding while hanging from his safety harness and looking extremely winded.

It is frankly impossible to recognise the extent of his injuries from the video footage of the accident alone and it might well be just superficial damage, but by the look of that limp he will be out of action for at least a few days. If the damage is severe, it could mark his first serious injury in his acting career and may leave him questioning whether or not it's a good idea to continue with these daredevil stunts.

He looks in a lot of pain as he limps across the roof

Tom Cruise reprises his role as Ethan Hunt in the spy action movie, reuniting with director Christopher McQuarrie and the likes of stars Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg and Alec Baldwin. Also joining the cast for the first time are Henry Cavill ('Batman v Superman') and Angela Bassett ('American Horror Story').

More: Tom Cruise and Russell Crowe's fight scene on 'The Mummy'

'Mission: Impossible 6' is set to arrive in theatres on July 27th 2018.

He's forced to dangle from his harness as he makes his way back