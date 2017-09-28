Tom Cruise has denied the hilarious rumours that he wore a ‘fake ass’ during his movie Valkyrie several years ago, after a memorable screengrab went viral earlier this year.

Back in August, a Twitter user took a photo of a scene from Cruise’s 2008 World War II film Valkyrie, and used it to present a theory that the Hollywood star used a prosthetic posterior during filming. “hello, please, i present the theory that for one single shot in Valkyrie (2008), at 5:12, tom cruise wears a fake butt. Observe,” the user wrote.

During an interview on Tuesday (September 26th) with Screen Rant, 55 year old Cruise denied the rumours – although it was the first time he’d heard of them! “There was no prosthetic in Valkyrie,” Cruise said. “No.”

Tom Cruise laughed off the 'fake ass' rumours

He also said that the butt you see in his new film American Made – i.e. the one he’s actually trying to promote right now – is his too. “It’s me. It’s not CGI, it’s me. I do my own mooning in films. So let it be known — I do my own mooning!”

However, many Cruise fans were still unconvinced after the interview, so the day after, Cruise’s personal trainer on the 2008 movie, Wes Okerson, told Men’s Health that it is actually the star’s ass in the admittedly strange shot that did the rounds on social media.

“It's real. He was working long hours and we were training every single day. Definitely, definitely real. He does his own stunts. It's pretty well-documented,” Okerson said. “The guy trains really, really hard. He puts in the hours and he puts in the effort and the work.”

A couple of years ago, Cruise’s Jerry Maguire colleague Cuba Gooding Jr. told talk show host Andy Cohen that the star had had plastic surgery done to his face.

“I don't know what he's had done, but I surprised him at his house one day, and he had all these little red dots over his face,” Gooding said in the February 2015 chat. “And I said, 'You all right?' and he said, 'I didn't know you were coming.’ And I was like, 'I can see why!'”

