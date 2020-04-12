Hollywood star DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON has revealed he lost out on the role of Jack Reacher to Tom Cruise.
DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON lost out on the role of Jack Reacher to Tom Cruise.
The 47-year-old actor had originally hoped to star in the 2012 action thriller - but Dwayne can understand why Tom was instead handed the titular role, saying he was the ''biggest movie star in the world'' at the time.
Asked on Instagram if he's ever lost out on a part to another actor, he shared: ''In Hollywood, actors are kind of like in-a-box. There are actors that can vie for a particular role because it allows for them to have a certain look, skin color, size, etc.
''Fortunately, for me, there aren't a lot of guys at all who look like me. So, all of my roles, from the beginning of my career, I've been a lucky son of a b***h that they've been created and designed for me - except Jack Reacher. (sic)''
Dwayne subsequently admitted that his profile and reputation didn't compare with that of Tom's at the time.
The wrestler-turned-actor - who is now one of Hollywood's biggest stars - told his followers: ''Now, this was ten years ago, and I was in a much different place, I recognize that. Tom was the biggest movie star in the world, and I was not. I got the call saying 'Hey, you didn't get the role' Look, I didn't even know if I had a shot for it, but the people around me at that time made me think that I did. I felt like I did, I felt like 'Why not me?' (sic)''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
An enjoyably freewheeling tone and Tom Cruise's star wattage combine to make this an entertaining...
To launch their new Dark Universe franchise, Universal has taken an approach that mixes murky...
During a deadly military operation in Egypt, an explosion uncovers an overwhelming secret buried in...