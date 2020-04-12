DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON lost out on the role of Jack Reacher to Tom Cruise.

The 47-year-old actor had originally hoped to star in the 2012 action thriller - but Dwayne can understand why Tom was instead handed the titular role, saying he was the ''biggest movie star in the world'' at the time.

Asked on Instagram if he's ever lost out on a part to another actor, he shared: ''In Hollywood, actors are kind of like in-a-box. There are actors that can vie for a particular role because it allows for them to have a certain look, skin color, size, etc.

''Fortunately, for me, there aren't a lot of guys at all who look like me. So, all of my roles, from the beginning of my career, I've been a lucky son of a b***h that they've been created and designed for me - except Jack Reacher. (sic)''

Dwayne subsequently admitted that his profile and reputation didn't compare with that of Tom's at the time.

The wrestler-turned-actor - who is now one of Hollywood's biggest stars - told his followers: ''Now, this was ten years ago, and I was in a much different place, I recognize that. Tom was the biggest movie star in the world, and I was not. I got the call saying 'Hey, you didn't get the role' Look, I didn't even know if I had a shot for it, but the people around me at that time made me think that I did. I felt like I did, I felt like 'Why not me?' (sic)''