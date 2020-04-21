Tom Brady was cited for working out in a closed Tampa park, amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The six-times Super Bowl-winning quarterback was traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from the New England Patriots last month and tried to sneak in some outdoor exercise at a local park but he was stopped and ejected by park wardens.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor told St. Petersburg's Rick Kriseman during a video briefing: ''I always tell people, 'Now I'm not one to gossip so you didn't hear this from me'.

''But you know our parks are closed down and so a lot of our parks staff, they patrol around just to make sure people aren't doing contact sports and things and saw an individual working out in one of our downtown parks.

''And she went over to tell him that it was closed and it was Tom Brady. He has been cited.''

The Tampa Parks & Recreation Twitter account posted: ''Sorry Tom Brady Our @tampaparksrec team can't wait to welcome you and our entire community back with even bigger smiles -until then, stay safe and stay home as much as you can to help flatten the curve.''

Tom, 42 - who is married to supermodel Gisele Bundchen - previously admitted that joining a new team in the midst of a global pandemic has been challenging.

He explained: ''There's a lot of ground to make up because I haven't worked with these players and I am going to have to learn what they do and their body language and how they like things and that's part of the challenge.

''It's unfortunate what we are going through in our world. It presents different challenges for all of us, so as soon as we have the opportunity to all be together in one place we can really start working toward.''

However, he insisted he would keep up his own training.

He said: ''There are aspects of our offseason that have changed and I am sure will change to a degree but that doesn't stop me from figuring out what I've got to do in my professional life, to still learn the things I need to learn and train the way I need to train.''