'Game Of Thrones' is undoubtedly one of the biggest shows on the planet. A massive coup for HBO, the fantasy series has ran for seven seasons to-date, but will soon be coming to its conclusion with just six episodes to go before we see exactly what happens in the Seven Kingdoms and beyond. Based on George R. R. Martin's incomplete fantasy novel series 'A Song of Ice & Fire', there are a whole bunch of storylines and threads that need wrapping up, but what about one that goes back to season 6, and of course season 3's infamous Red Wedding?

Tobias Menzies is unsure of his Game of Thrones' character's fate

Back then, we saw Edmure Tully (Tobias Menzies) set to marry into the Frey family, but as he did so, a massacre of the Starks took place. The Freys had teamed with the Boltons to double cross the Starks on behalf of the Lannisters, making for one of the most shocking scenes to take place in television history.

Despite the chaos, Edmure actually managed to survive, but only to live out what we assume would be the rest of his days in a Frey prison. He did make an appearance in the show's sixth season a bunch of episodes later, used as bait for Jaime Lannister's (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) takeover of Riverrun, but was swiftly returned to his cell thereafter. We've not seen him since.

Speaking to various members of the press (via Digital Spy), the actor was asked if Edmure was still in a Frey prison, to which he replied: "The honest answer is, I have no idea. He's obviously somewhere in a prison, he's still around alive somewhere. They're pretty stingy with their information and I've not heard anything from them.

"I feel like they have so many stories to tie up, whether that's a story they'll want to go back to, I don't know."

It's true that there are plenty of other more pressing matters for writers to attend to in the show's final season, and whilst we may all want to know what happened to Edmure, it's not really one of the most important issues for viewers to discover.

Right now, the Night King and his army of White Walkers have broken through the Wall and are about to attempt a takeover of the Seven Kingdoms. With enemies now being forced to work together to tackle that threat, and of course the battle for the Iron Throne reaching its peak, the final six episodes of 'Game of Thrones' are going to be the most interesting ever.

'Game Of Thrones' season 8 is set to premiere on HBO in the US and Sky Atlantic in the UK in 2019.