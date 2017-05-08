Grammy winning girl band TLC are finally back with a long-anticipated fifth studio album this summer and North American tour, and with it they make their UK debut with a sold-out show in London this week. It's been a long time coming, but there's no time like the present for a record like this.

TLC release their self-titled new album this summer

Their self-titled new record comes fifteen years after the release of their last album '3D' which came just before their hiatus and a few months after the death of Lisa 'Left Eye' Lopes. It took a tremendously successful Kickstarter campaign to get Tionne 'T-Boz' Watkins and Rozonda 'Chilli' Thomas back on track with a new album, and since reforming they have received the coveted MTV Legend Award.

All pre-orders of TLC will include an instant download of their new song 'Haters' as well as single 'Way Back' featuring Snoop Dogg. The 12-track album - co-produced by Dunlap Exclusive, D'Mile, Tipz and Knotch - also includes remastered renditions of their hit tunes 'No Scrubs', 'Creep', 'Unpretty', 'Baby-Baby-Baby' and 'Diggin' on You'.

The album release coincides with their world tour which will see them perform at London's Koko tomorrow (May 9th 2017), with more UK dates set to follow soon. They'll embark on a North American leg on July 7th at the XFINITY Arena in Everett, Washington, concluding the run at Illinois' Ravinia Festival on September 16th. They'll also perform in Los Angeles, Phoenix, Houston and Tucson among others.

The girls have sold more than 65 million records across the world and have five Grammy Awards under their belt including two Best R&B Album prizes for 'CrazySexyCool' and 'FanMail', not to mention three Billboard Music Awards, one American Music Award and five MTV Video Music Awards.

'TLC' will be released on June 30th 2017 through 852 Musiq and Sony Music RED.