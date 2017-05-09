Tinie Tempah is trying to ''change life around for everyone''.

The 28-year-old musician - whose full name is Patrick Chukwuemeka Okogwu - has taken to social media to discuss his long-term goals, which he is constantly striving to achieve.

The rapper tweeted: ''Tryna change life around for everyone I know. (sic).''

And as part of Tinie's ambition to help make a positive impact on the world, he has urged everyone to ''beware'' of everyone out there who may be waiting for them to fail in achieving their personal goals.

He previously wrote: ''Beware of the people out there that are waiting for your downfall. The devil is a Liar. (sic).''

Meanwhile, the 'Written Stars' has evidently been a success among fans with his current tour, as footage of his devoted supporters at one of his recent gigs at Landstreff Stavanger festival in Norway, which appears to be like a mosh pit, has caused a stir on social media and has since gone viral.

The 'Written In The Stars' hitmaker shared a clip of the crowd, which was initially spread out, but suddenly sees his audience swarm into one large flock of people.

He captioned the footage, which was shared on his Instagram account: ''Holy Moly. #YOUTHOUTNOW I feel sorry for the girl in the middle. @djcharlesy.''

And he uploaded it again on the photo-sharing site, with the caption: ''Happy Birthday David Attenborough. ILIVEAVERYWILDLIFESTYLE #YOUTH2017 (sic).''

Tinie even shared the post on his Twitter page, which read: ''Happy Birthday David Attenborough. #MORELIFE #ILIVEAVERYWILDLIFESTYLE #YOUTH2017 (sic).''