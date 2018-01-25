Tinashe puts down some sensual moves in the video for her latest single 'No Drama' featuring Offset.
The video is an urban dance number which appears to be set in some kind of prison. It has been directed by Sasha Samsonova.
The 24-year-old singer is about to release her third album 'Joyride'; the follow-up to her acclaimed 2016 release 'Nightride'. 'No Drama' could be the first single from the album, given that it's been almost a year since she dropped her last song, 'Flame'. At this point there's no guarantee that the latter will even feature on the record.
'Joyride' will be released in 2018 on RCA Records.
