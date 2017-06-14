Tinashe feels she doesn't ''fully fit in'' because of her skin colour.

The 24-year-old musician, who is the daughter of Zimbabwean Michael and Danish, Norwegian, Irish, and English mother Aimie, has admitted being a ''mixed woman'' leaves her feeling like she is not fully accepted in the community.

Speaking to The Guardian newspaper, the '2 On' hitmaker said: ''There's colourism involved in the black community, which is very apparent. It's about trying to find a balance where I'm a mixed woman, and sometimes I feel like I don't fully fit into the black community; they don't fully accept me, even though I see myself as a black woman.''

And Tinashe - whose full name is Tinashe Jorgenson Kachingwe - finds the struggle to be accepted because fo her appearance ''confusing''.

She added: ''That disconnect is confusing sometimes ... I am what I am.''

Although Tinashe has admitted her life journey has not ''always'' gone according to the plan she had mapped out, she is determined she will reach her ''end goal''.

She said: ''Things haven't always gone according to my original plan but that's life, and things change.

''However long it takes, I know I will get to my end goal. I'm never going to stop. I will make music forever.''