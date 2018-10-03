There have only been two other instances since the Tina Fey penned film came out in 2004 that we could say both 'It's October 3rd' and 'On Wednesdays we wear pink' - 2007 and 2012 - so it's understandable that all us 'Mean Girls' fans are irrationally excited today (Wednesday, October 3rd).

We're celebrating by revisiting some of the best quotes from the movie that are appropriate in everyday conversations:

'Mean Girls' (2004)

1. 'On Wednesdays we wear pink!'

Alright, so you can only use this one on Wednesdays. But you can't not exclaim this if you choose to wear a pink shirt on hump day.

2. 'So fetch!'

Make like Gretchen Weiners and see how long it takes for your best friend to turn around and say, 'Stop trying to make fetch happen! It's not going to happen!' If they've never seen 'Mean Girls', this will take a very, very, very long time. Trust me. I've tried.

3. 'Why are you so obsessed with me?'

You know, for when you keep getting text messages from the same person and you just don't want to talk to them. Although, we'd probably not recommend you send this one to your mom. Or your boss.

4. 'You can't sit with us!'

Works best when the subject is refusing to wear pink on a Wednesday. They totally deserve it.

5. 'The limit does not exist.'

The answer to many questions and not just advanced calculus. For example: How much can you eat at an all-you-can-eat Chinese buffet? Or: How many times can you quote 'Mean Girls' in one day?

6. 'She's fabulous, but she's evil.'

Can be used to describe a lot of women apart from Regina George. Namely, Bellatrix Lestrange, Ursula the Sea-Witch, Cruella de Vil, and Taylor Swift during the 'snake' era. Always a huge compliment.

7. 'I was half a virgin when I met him!'

We still have no idea what 'half a virgin' is... So you can use it when talking about any ex-boyfriend. Or ex-girlfriend. We give you permission.

8. 'Whatever, I'm getting cheese fries.'

Because I can't be the only one who gives up after taking too long to decide whether I want the salad or the tuna sandwich (replace 'cheese fries' with 'pizza' or 'cake' as necessary).

9. 'Grool.'

Somewhere between 'cool' and 'great'. Not to be used too often or you'll get the whole: 'Stop trying to make grool happen! It's not going to happen!'

10. 'Don't let the hataz stop you from doin' ya thang!'

Kevin Gnapoor's words of wisdom are appropriate any time someone expresses self-doubt. In fact, write it at the top of your diary or notebook right now to remind yourself to always do your 'thang' no matter what anybody else says.

