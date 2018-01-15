Starring in one of 2017's biggest hits, 'Call Me By Your Name', Timothée Chalamet quickly expanded on his fan base with a performance lauded by critics, having worked alongside Armie Hammer in the romantic flick. Also gaining a hugely positive reaction following his supporting role in 'Lady Bird', he's a young actor who's gaining traction at a rapid speed. It's certainly a compelling career to watch.

Timothée Chalamet didn't pick up the Spider-Man role, but is still a huge success

Though he's clearly not having any problems in bringing home the bacon, Chalamet did audition for one particular role which he missed out on. Tom Holland beat the actor when it came to taking the titular role of Spider-Man in Marvel Cinematic Universe release 'Spider-Man: Homecoming', but we imagine that if Chalamet was successful in this way, he wouldn't have been free to star in 'Call Me By Your Name'. Looking at it from that point of view, and the actor may actually be thankful for the way in which his stars aligned.

Whilst accepting his Best Actor Award at the Los Angeles Film Critics Assocation Awards this past weekend, Chalamet recalled of his audition (according to The Hollywood Reporter): "I read twice and I left sweating in a total panic. I called my agent [UTA’s] Brian Swardstrom and I said, ‘Brian, I thought about this a lot and I have to go back and knock on that door and read again’ and he told me the story of Sean Young and how in an attempt to become Catwoman had scared everyone away when she showed up at the studio gates in costume."

The actor is of course referencing Young's infamous audition for Tim Burton's 'Batman Returns', in which Michelle Pfeiffer was the woman to tackle the tricky villainous role of Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman. Like Chalamet however, Young was able to carve out a career despite missing out on the Catwoman role, even working on a number of exciting projects to this day.

If she and Chalamet prove anything with their failed superhero auditions, it's that the genre is not the be all and end all of Hollywood, despite it seemingly taking up a huge chunk of cinematic release across the globe. That, for many people is perhaps the most important thing they could do.

'Call Me By Your Name' comes to home release (Blu-ray and DVD) on March 5, 2018.