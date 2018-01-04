Timbaland has suggested he had to win over some of Justin Timberlake's team when he worked on the production for his chart topping 2006 single 'SexyBack'
Timbaland has admitted he had to win people over with Justin Timberlake's 2006 hit 'SexyBack'.
The super producer was behind the desk for the singer's lead single - taken from his second album 'FutureSex/LoveSounds' - and while he immediately believed in the track, others weren't so sure.
Speaking to the 'Complex's Blueprint' video series, he said: ''I knew it was a feeling. Everybody was like, 'That ain't it.' I said, 'Yes, it is, that's the one' ... The beauty of a hit is not knowing it's a hit but you know it feels good.''
The song went on to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the US, while it also became his first Number 1 single in the UK.
The pair first worked together in 2002 on 'Cry Me A River' - from Justin's debut solo LP 'Justified' - and there was a connection with the way they worked on music.
Timbaland added: ''I went in the booth and I knew that sound would move him in a different way. I knew the chemistry that we both had ... like yeah, musically, we on to something.''
On Friday (05.01.18), Justin's new single 'Filthy' will be released, with Timbaland credited as co-producer on the record.
He previously told Rolling Stone magazine: ''The music we just made? It's gonna put him on another plateau.''
Meanwhile JT, 36, is set to drop his first album in four years - titled 'Man of the Woods'- next month, and he's got a star-studded list of collaborators, with the likes of Alicia Keys and Chris Stapleton appearing on the record.