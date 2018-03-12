It sounds like Tim Mcgraw has been neglecting his fluid intake during the course of his Soul2Soul World Tour with wife Faith Hill, as he ended up taking ill during a performance in Ireland over the weekend. Thankfully, the star is okay now, and it is confirmed that his collapse was due to dehydration.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill on their Soul2Soul tour

Performing on stage every night under hot lights means singers need to make sure they drink enough water while touring, but 50-year-old country star Tim McGraw vastly underestimated his body's needs while playing at the Country to Country (C2C) music festival in Dublin last night (March 11th 2018) and ended up collapsing.

Faith Hill quickly reassured the audience that it was nothing too series, he was just 'super dehydrated'. 'I apologise, but I made the decision that he cannot come back out onstage', she continued.

Tim had been performing his number one single 'Humble and Kind' from his 2015 album 'Damn Country Music' when he sank to his knees on stage and found himself unable to stand for a moment. The show was immediately stopped and he received medical attention backstage.

'Tim McGraw was suffering from dehydration in Dublin this evening at the C2C show', a representative for Tim told Rolling Stone. 'He was attended to by local medical staff on-site and will be fine. He and Faith thank everyone for their love and support and look forward to seeing their Irish fans again soon.'

Thankfully, Tim has plenty of time to recover now. The previous two days had seen him perform at London's O2 Arena and Glasgow's SSE Hydro with support from Kelsea Ballerini and Old Dominion, but he doesn't have another live show until the end of May where he'll return to the US with another leg kicking off in Richmond, Virginia.

The tour concludes in July, with the final Soul2Soul date at the Mid State Fair in Paso Robles, California.