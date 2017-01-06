Tim Burton Pictures

Tim Burton and Jane Goldman attending the New York premiere of 'Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children' held at Saks...
Tim Burton 56th BFI London Film Festival- Frankenweenie photocall London, England - 10.10.12
Tim Burton Fantastic Fest 2012 - Frankenweenie Premiere - Arrivals Austin, Texas - 20.09.12
Tim Burton and Helena Bonham Carter UK premiere of 'Dark Shadows' at The Empire Cinema - Arrivals London, UK -...
Tim Burton and Helena Bonham Carter Orange British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) afterparty held at The Grosvenor House Hotel -...
Tim Burton 2008 National Board of Review Awards at Cipriani - Inside Arrivals New York City, USA - 15.01.08
Tim Burton Special screening of 'Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street' held at the Paramount Pictures Studios Los...
