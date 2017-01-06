Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest StumbleUpon
Pictures

Tim Burton Pictures

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email

Tim Burton arrives at LAX - Los Angeles California United States - Friday 6th January 2017

Tim Burton
Tim Burton
Tim Burton
Tim Burton
Tim Burton
Tim Burton
Tim Burton
Tim Burton
Tim Burton
Tim Burton

New York premiere of Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children - New York City New York United States - Monday 26th September 2016

Tim Burton
Eva Green and Tim Burton
Ella Purnell, Lauren Mccrostie, Ransom Riggs, Asa Butterfield, Finlay Macmillan, Eva Green, Tim Burton, Jane Goldman and Samuel L. Jackson
Tim Burton, Eva Green and Samuel L. Jackson
Tim Burton
Tim Burton
Tim Burton, Jane Goldman and Samuel L. Jackson
Tim Burton, Eva Green and Samuel L. Jackson
Tim Burton
Tim Burton and Jane Goldman
Eva Green and Tim Burton

The European Premiere of 'Alice Through The Looking Glass' - London United Kingdom - Tuesday 10th May 2016

Tim Burton
Tim Burton
Tim Burton

Tim Burton arrives at LAX - Los Angeles California United States - Monday 11th April 2016

Tim Burton
Tim Burton
Tim Burton
Tim Burton
Tim Burton
Tim Burton
Tim Burton
Tim Burton

Tim Burton leaves his home in London - London United Kingdom - Tuesday 20th October 2015

Tim Burton wearing a crab hand Blackpool Lights Switch On 2015 - Manchester United Kingdom - Friday 4th September 2015

New York premiere of 'Big Eyes' - New York New York United States - Tuesday 16th December 2014

Hyde Park Winter Wonderland - VIP launch - London United Kingdom - Thursday 20th November 2014

World-renowned Filmmaker Tim Burton Brings His Exhibition to Prague - Prague Czech Republic - Friday 28th March 2014

World-renowned Filmmaker Tim Burton Brings His Exhibition to Prague - Prague Czech Republic - Thursday 27th March 2014

Tim Burton and wife Helena Bonham Carter enjoy an evening at Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park, with their children - London United Kingdom - Thursday 21st November 2013

The 85th Annual Oscars at Hollywood & Highland Center - Los Angeles California United States - Sunday 24th February 2013

Director Tim Burton and Helena Bonham Carter arrives at LAX airport - Los Angeles California United States - Wednesday 20th February 2013

EE BAFTA arrivals - London United Kingdom - Sunday 10th February 2013

Tim Burton seen arriving at Heathrow Airport - London United Kingdom - Friday 8th February 2013

Tim Burton

Tim Burton Quick Links

News Pictures Video Film Music Footage Press Quotes RSS
Advertisement

Popular

Tim Burton and Jane Goldman attending the New York premiere of 'Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children' held at Saks...

New York premiere of Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children

Tim Burton and Jane Goldman attending the New York premiere of 'Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children' held at Saks...

Tim Burton 56th BFI London Film Festival- Frankenweenie photocall London, England - 10.10.12

Tim Burton 56th BFI London Film Festival- Frankenweenie photocall London, England - 10.10.12

Tim Burton Fantastic Fest 2012 - Frankenweenie Premiere - Arrivals Austin, Texas - 20.09.12

Tim Burton Fantastic Fest 2012 - Frankenweenie Premiere - Arrivals Austin, Texas - 20.09.12

Tim Burton and Helena Bonham Carter UK premiere of 'Dark Shadows' at The Empire Cinema - Arrivals London, UK -...

Tim Burton and Helena Bonham Carter UK premiere of 'Dark Shadows' at The Empire Cinema - Arrivals London, UK -...

Tim Burton and Helena Bonham Carter Orange British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) afterparty held at The Grosvenor House Hotel -...

Tim Burton and Helena Bonham Carter Orange British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) afterparty held at The Grosvenor House Hotel -...

Tim Burton 2008 National Board of Review Awards at Cipriani - Inside Arrivals New York City, USA - 15.01.08

Tim Burton 2008 National Board of Review Awards at Cipriani - Inside Arrivals New York City, USA - 15.01.08

Advertisement
Tim Burton Special screening of 'Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street' held at the Paramount Pictures Studios Los...

Tim Burton Special screening of 'Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street' held at the Paramount Pictures Studios Los...

Filmmakers Index: 0 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Help Contact Us About Us Advertise Business Write For Us T&Cs Privacy Cookie Policy Site Map

Copyright © 2017 Contactmusic.com Ltd, all rights reserved

Artists
Trending Artists
     
      Artists
      Actors
        Filmmakers
          Artists
          Bands
            Musicians
              Artists
              Celebrities
                 
                  Artists
                  Interviews
                    News
                    News Headlines
                      Trending Headlines
                        News
                        Music / Festival News
                          musicians & bands in the news
                            News
                            Movie / TV / Theatre News
                              actors & filmmakers in the news
                                News
                                Lifestyle / Showbiz News
                                  celebrities in the news
                                    News
                                    Press Releases
                                      News
                                      News Archive

                                      Go Back in Time using our News archive to see what happened on a particular day in the past.