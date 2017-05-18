'The Charlatans' lead vocalist Tim Burgess said collaborating with Paul Weller on their new album 'Different Days' was an honour.
The lead vocalist of the British indie band 'The Charlatans' has joined forces with a number of artists on the new album 'Different Days', including Johnny Marr and 'New Order's STEPHEN MORRIS and Gillian Gilbert, but he has admitted working with the 58-year-old musician was an ''honour''.
Speaking to NME, the 49 year old said: ''It was great to work to Paul's method and pace.
''I never had set expectations but it was a surprise to end up with Weller on backing vocals. It was a real honour to work with him.''
The singer also says the new album, despite featuring fellow Mancunians on the record, is a mix of Manchester soul and Midlands Motown.
He said: ''It wasn't intentional - some of the other guests are from the US [Anton Newcombe and Kurt Wagner] but Johnny and Stephen and Gillian have been our friends for a while and have played live with us.
''Me and Mark [Collins] are from Manchester and Salford so there's some Manchester soul. Martin [Blunt] brings the Midlands Motown - it's quite a mix.''
'Different Days' features spoken word on parts of the new album, which is something new for the band and Tim says Ian Rankin had the ''perfect voice.''
Tim said: ''I'd worked with Ian Rankin on 2016 memoir 'Tim Book Two' and we'd always talk about music when we meet up.
''We asked him to write the outro to a song and it was the perfect voice. There was a kind of Western cowboy feel to 'Not Forgotten' and it made me think of Kurt Wagner's speaking voice.''