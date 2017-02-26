Tia Carrere Pictures

Tia Carrere , Bianca Wakelin - Premiere Of Sony Pictures' "The Angry Birds Movie" at Regency Village Theatre - Westwood,...
Tia Carrere - 2016 MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Lionel Richie held at the Los Angeles Convention Center -...
Tia Carrere 4th Annual Celebrity Oscar Gifting Suite & Party to benefit Hats Off For Cancer charity for children held...
Tia Carrere World Premiere Of The X Files 'I want to Believe' at the Grauman Chinese theater Hollywood, California -...
Tia Carrere The 2008 JC Penny Asian Excellence Awards held at the Royce Hall, UCLA campus. Los Angeles, California -...
Tia Carrere Global Green USA's 5th Pre-Oscar Party held at Avalon Hollywood Hollywood, California - 20.02.08
Tia Carrere Nip/Tuck Season 5 Premiere Screening held at the Paramount Theatre Hollywood, California - 20.10.07
Actress Tia Carrere leaves Malibu Beach after spending the day enjoying the sunshine with friends Los Angeles, California - 04.08.07
