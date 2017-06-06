The music legends teamed together for a rendition of 'Show You The Way'.
Los Angeles musician Thundercat teamed up with jazz virtuoso MICHAEL MCDONALD, formerly of Steely Dan, and soundtrack king Kenny Loggins for a live performance of his new song 'Show You the Way' which features on his newest studio album 'Drunk', released earlier this year.
Thundercat performs with Kenny Loggins and Michael McDonald
The Grammy Award winning producer and singer appeared on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' for their epic jazz-fusion gig, singing a song which they earlier collaborated on in the studio for 'Drunk' which came out in February through Brainfeeder.
Co-produced by Flying Lotus, Mono/Poly and Sounwave, this third album comes four years after the release of 'Apocalypse' and also features collaborations with Kendrick Lamar ('Walk on By'), Wiz Khalifa ('Drink Dat') and Pharrell ('The Turn Down').
Kenny Loggins sang alongside Thundercat, at least eight years following the release of his last album 'All Join In'. He is best known for his Academy Award nominated 1984 hit 'Footloose' from the film of the same name. Meanwhile, Michael McDonald, who was in cult jazz rock band Steely Dan for a brief time in 1974 before joining The Doobie Brothers, was on the keyboard. The pair of them had collaborated before on the number one Grammy winning single 'What a Fool Believes', amongst various others.
Thundercat (aka Stephen Bruner) has featured in, co-written and co-produced a number of albums by other artists including Kendrick Lamar, for whose album - 'To Pimp A Butterfly' - he co-won a Grammy for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration on 'These Walls' last year. Not to mention Flying Lotus, Mac Miller, Suicidal Tendencies, Childish Gambino and Ty Dolla Sign.
He is set to embark on his world tour later this month where he'll appear at a number of festivals such as Spain's Sonar Festival, the Netherlands' Best Kept Secret, Glastonbury, Fuji Rock in Japan, Afropunk in Brooklyn, San Francisco's Outside Lands and Austin City Limits among many others. It includes a show at Berkeley's Greek Theatre with Beck on July 14th 2017 and ends in Paris at the Elysee Montmartre on November 21st.
Tour Dates:
06/17 Barcelona, Spain - Sonar Festival
06/18 Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands - Best Kept Secret
06/20 Warsaw, Poland - Brainfeeder presents @ Progresja
06/22 Vienna, Austria - Brainfeeder Presents @ Arena Open Air
06/24 Glastonbury, UK - Glastonbury Festival
06/25 Chicago, IL - Mamby On The Beach
07/14 Berkeley, CA - The Greek Theatre * w/ Beck
07/15 San Francisco, CA - Independent
07/21 Seattle, WA - Capitol Hill Block Party
07/22 Los Angeles, CA - FYF Festival
07/23 London, UK - Afropunk
07/30 Yuzawa, Japan - Fuji Rock
08/11 San Francisco - Outside Lands Festival
08/26 Brooklyn, NY - Afropunk Festival
08/30 Tuscon, AZ - Club Congress
08/31 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
09/02 Pomona, CA - The Glass House
09/05 Arcata, CA - Humboldt State Universtiy
09/06 Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
09/08 Atlanta, GA - The Tabernacle
09/10 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
09/11 Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
09/12 Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
09/14 Denver, CO - The Ogden
09/15 Mishawaka, CO - Mishawaka Amphitheatre
09/16 Omaha, NE - The Slowdown
09/17 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
09/19 Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre
09/20 Lawrence, KS - The Granada Theatre
09/21 Champaign, IL - Pygmalion @ Krannert Center
09/23 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
09/24 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
09/25 Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
09/27 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
09/29 Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
09/30 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
10/03 Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel
10/04 Columbia, SC - Music Farm
10/06 New Orleans, LA - Tipitina's
10/07 Austin, TX - Austin City Limits
10/08 Baton Rouge, LA - The Varsity Theatre
10/10 Orlando, FL - The Beacham Theatre
10/13 Miami, FL - III Points Festival
11/14 Glasgow, UK - ABC
11/15 Manchester, UK - Albert Hall
11/16 London, UK - Shepherd's Bush Empire
11/17 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso
11/19 Antwerp, Belgium - Roma
11/21 Paris, France - Elysee Montmartre
