Los Angeles musician Thundercat teamed up with jazz virtuoso MICHAEL MCDONALD, formerly of Steely Dan, and soundtrack king Kenny Loggins for a live performance of his new song 'Show You the Way' which features on his newest studio album 'Drunk', released earlier this year.

The Grammy Award winning producer and singer appeared on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' for their epic jazz-fusion gig, singing a song which they earlier collaborated on in the studio for 'Drunk' which came out in February through Brainfeeder.

Co-produced by Flying Lotus, Mono/Poly and Sounwave, this third album comes four years after the release of 'Apocalypse' and also features collaborations with Kendrick Lamar ('Walk on By'), Wiz Khalifa ('Drink Dat') and Pharrell ('The Turn Down').

Kenny Loggins sang alongside Thundercat, at least eight years following the release of his last album 'All Join In'. He is best known for his Academy Award nominated 1984 hit 'Footloose' from the film of the same name. Meanwhile, Michael McDonald, who was in cult jazz rock band Steely Dan for a brief time in 1974 before joining The Doobie Brothers, was on the keyboard. The pair of them had collaborated before on the number one Grammy winning single 'What a Fool Believes', amongst various others.

Thundercat (aka Stephen Bruner) has featured in, co-written and co-produced a number of albums by other artists including Kendrick Lamar, for whose album - 'To Pimp A Butterfly' - he co-won a Grammy for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration on 'These Walls' last year. Not to mention Flying Lotus, Mac Miller, Suicidal Tendencies, Childish Gambino and Ty Dolla Sign.

He is set to embark on his world tour later this month where he'll appear at a number of festivals such as Spain's Sonar Festival, the Netherlands' Best Kept Secret, Glastonbury, Fuji Rock in Japan, Afropunk in Brooklyn, San Francisco's Outside Lands and Austin City Limits among many others. It includes a show at Berkeley's Greek Theatre with Beck on July 14th 2017 and ends in Paris at the Elysee Montmartre on November 21st.

