Thom Yorke has unveiled a new song from his eagerly anticipated soundtrack to the forthcoming remake of Italian horror film 'Suspiria' and it's a dreamy, psychedlic affair.
The video for the song is a blue and pink kaleidoscopic visual with animated silhouettes and the occasional lyric. Of course, we would have loved to have seen it put to a montage of clips from the actual film, but we're being greedy.
'Suspiria' marks the Radiohead frontman's first film soundtrack venture, though he has had similar opportunities presented to him in the past. It's his bandmate Jonny Greenwood who has found success in film scores outside of Radiohead.
'Has Ended' follows the previously released number 'Suspirium', which won the Soundtrack Stars Award for Best Original Song at Venice Film Festival in September.
The original soundtrack to the 1977 film was composed by Italian progressive rock band Goblin, but we think Thom Yorke's bone-tinglingly haunting work more than lives up to the franchise, drawing inspiration from the likes of Vangelis, Pierre Henry and krautrock.
The 'Suspiria' soundtrack will be released on October 26th 2018 through XL Records.
