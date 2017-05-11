In an exciting new development for the forthcoming horror reboot 'Suspiria', it seems Thom Yorke will be taking the reins for the musical score in his his feature film soundtrack debut. It's set to be markedly different from the original music set down by Italian progressive rock band Goblin 40 years ago.

Thom Yorke pictured at Coachella 2017

'Thom's art transcends the contemporary', said director Luca Guadagnino in a statement. 'To have the privilege of his music and sound for 'Suspiria' is a dream come true. The depth of his creation and artistic vision is so unique that our 'Suspiria' will sound groundbreaking and will deeply resonate with viewers. Our goal is to make a movie that will be a disturbing and transforming experience: for this ambition, we could not find a better partner than Thom.'

The Radiohead frontman's brand of ambient, melancholic rock is certainly a fine choice for a film characterised by spooky mystique and a menacing presence. It was the very music of Dario Argento's original 1977 movie that propelled it to become a well-respected cult classic.

'Suspiria' follows the story of how an innocent young ballet dancer named Susie Bannion from America travels to a dance school in Germany only to find that there are some very unusual people living there, as well as some terrifying secrets hidden within the walls. Dakota Johnson plays Susie in the movie, with Tilda Swinton as the nefarious Madame Blanc and Chloë Grace Moretz and Mia Goth as fellow students Patricia and Sara.

While it might be Thom's first venture into film scoring, his band mates have had quite a lot of experience between them. Lead guitarist Jonny Greenwood did the soundtrack to 2003 documentary 'Bodysong' as well as Paul Thomas Anderson's 'There Will Be Blood' and 'Inherent Vice', and 'We Need to Talk About Kevin' directed by Lynne Ramsay with whom he worked again this year on 'You Were Never Really Here'.

Bassist Colin Greenwood played bass on the soundtrack to Alex Karpovsky's 'Woodpecker', guitarist Ed O'Brien worked on BBC series 'Eureka Street' and while drummer Philip Selway hasn't done a lot of score work himself, he and Jonny did appear in 'Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire' playing members of the fictitious wizard-rock band The Weird Sisters.

'Suspiria' will be released later this year.