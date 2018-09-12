Thom Yorke has been experimenting with creating movie soundtracks like his Radiohead bandmate Jonny Greenwood recently, with his latest work being the soundtrack to fashion house Rag & Bone's new short film entitled 'Time of Day'. The score is a mix of various songs from his work with the label campaigns over the years.

Thom Yorke at 'The Last Jedi' premiere

'Time of Day' was shot in six weeks by Thimios Bakatakis ('The Lobster', 'The Killing of a Sacred Deer') and stars Kate Mara, Boyd Holbrook, Pom Klementieff, Lakeith Stanfield, Reed Morano, Lake Bell, Jon Hamm and Emma Roberts all going about their day in various areas of New York and Los Angeles.

The film was unveiled yesterday (September 11th 2018) and coincides with the launch of Rag & Bone's Fall 2018 collection. It's not the first video for the label that Thom Yorke has done the music for this year either.

Earlier this year, he did the music for a short called 'Why Can't We Get Along' starring Ansel Elgort and Kate Mara, and co-directed by Natalie Portman's husband Benjamin Millepied.

Essentially, 'Time of Day' features a mix of five tracks from Yorke's previous exploits with the label including 'Villain' (SS16), 'Twist' (Fall 16), 'Stuck Together' (Fall 2013), 'Untitled' (SS15) and 'Coloured Candy' (SS17), as well as songs from his 2014 debut album 'Tomorrow's Modern Boxes'.

Meanwhile, Yorke has also been working on the score for the forthcoming horror reboot of the 1977 film 'Suspiria', which is set to be released on November 2nd 2018. It's his first venture into feature film composition, though bandmate Jonny Greenwood has been responsible for several Paul Thomas Anderson film soundtracks including 'Phantom Thread', 'Inherent Vice', 'The Master' and 'There Will Be Blood'.

Interestingly, Anderson is credited with a 'Special Thanks' for the new Rag & Bone short film, though it is not immediately clear what his involvement was.