Thom Yorke gave the debut performance of his track 'Plasticine Figures' on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' on Wednesday night (29.04.20).

The Radiohead frontman treated fans to the living room rendition via video chat on the US host's show.

The 'Creep' hitmaker had only just managed to get the song finished before performing it during the 'at home' session.

Thom had earlier posted the lyric sheet and chords on Instagram.

He simply tagged the post: ''.@FallonTonight.''

The new track comes after the musician uploaded four rare tracks to Spotify in January.

Fans were treated to 'Hearing Damage', from the soundtrack of 'The Twilight Saga: New Moon'. and B-sides from his Atoms for Peace side project in the form of 'What the Eyeballs Did,' 'S.A.D.' and 'Magic Beanz'.

Meanwhile, the 51-year-old star was due to play a rare solo acoustic set at All Points East on May 24, before the coronavirus pandemic and the ban on mass gatherings saw organisers postpone the festival until 2021.

Thom was set to to play stripped-back renditions of his band Radiohead's biggest hits and his solo material - including tracks from his recent third solo album 'ANIMA' - from the comfort of his piano for the very first time on his own at the Victoria Park event in east London, where he was to support Massive Attack.

The indie star's US 'Tomorrow's Modern Boxes' tour dates have also been shelved due to the health crisis.