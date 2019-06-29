This month has been one of absolute nostalgia as we revisit some music icons, some music geniuses, and one music hero who we'll sadly never hear again. Here are seven albums that have been released this month by some of the most capable artists of this generation. Stay tuned for our most anticipated releases of next month...

Avicii - Tim

It's been just over a year since this Swedish DJ (whose real name is Tim Bergling) was taken from us far too soon at the age of just 28. But his posthumous third album Tim shows why he will be remembered for a long time to come. Certainly songs like SOS and Heaven featuring Chris Martin are far more poignant that they were some of his final songs, but they are also genuinely fantastic examples of why he was one of the most iconic producers of his generation.

Bruce Springsteen - Western Stars

It's rare that an artist can remain so relevant with each album release even after 46 years, but Bruce Springsteen has a gift. The 70s-inspired Western Stars is his first without his E Street Band for 14 years and it's become an instant hit. What we love about The Boss is his ability to maintain his heartland rock aesthetic without compromising the need for a modern edge.

Noah Kahan - Busyhead

We've been waiting for this album since 2017's Hurt Somebody and Vermont's Noah Kahan has not disappointed. Busyhead is his debut release and it's so full of honest reflection and soaring melodies that you can't help but fall in love with him. His unique vocal tone may not be everyone's cup of tea, but we could listen to it for days.

Madonna - Madame X

Even if you're not a Madonna fan you have to admit that her propensity for unusual genre-blending soundscapes is a formidable talent. Madame X sees her at her most experimental yet, drawing on the multitude of personas that is her latest alter-ego, while combining Latin, trap and her traditional dance charm to create a surreal but magnificent number one album that will be loved for years to come.

The Raconteurs - Help Us Stranger

After 10 years, we'd come to think that it was the end of Jack White's much-loved alt-rock band, which he started as a side project while in The White Stripes. But after three successful solo outputs and a stint with a new band called The Dead Weather, White has resurrected The Raconteurs in the form of third album Help Us Stranger - and it was most definitely worth the wait. There are some serious rock 'n' roll vibes here which is rare to see done as well as this nowadays.

Two Door Cinema Club - False Alarm

It might be a cliche but since their 2010 debut album Tourist History, Two Door Cinema Club have truly gone from strength to strength. False Alarm sees them at their most uplifting, lively and vibrant - it's the summer party album we've been waiting for.

Thom Yorke - Anima

The Radiohead frontman is back with a new solo release after a period of serious creative block and it's most definitely one of our favourite releases this year. It's a collection of dreamy, dystopian electronica that gets to the heart of matters such as anxiety and dreams, and it's as trippy as it is addictive.

