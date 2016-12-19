Artist:
Song title: Wombling Merry Christmas
Year: 2011
Genre(s): Alternative

The Wombles re-released their classic Christmas hit, Wombling Merry Christmas, on December 12th, 2011. It faced competition for the coveted Christmas Number 1 slot from the likes of the X Factor winner; Nirvana and the cast of hit reality show The Only Way Is Essex.

On its initial release '1974', Wombling Merry Christmas shot to number two in the UK charts and stayed in the charts for a further eight weeks. The re-issue of the song is featured on their album, The W Factor, which was released November 28th, 2011. The W Factor will follow the reissue of all four of their albums plus the soundtrack to the 1977 film Wombling Free.

The Wombles are Orinoco (lead vocals and sax); Wellington (lead guitar); Madame Cholet (bass guitar); Bungo (drums) and Great Uncle Bulgaria (violin and percussion). The band formed in 1973 but split in 1976. They reunited in 2011 and performed an extremely well received performance in Glastonbury that same year.

The video for Wombling Merry Christmas sees the band perform in front of an X Factor type panel - jokingly called The W Factor. There are also three new Wombles that bear uncanny resemblances to infamous judge Simon Cowell and the notorious former X Factor contestants Jedward.


Site - http://www.facebook.com/TheWombles


Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

The Wombles - Wombling Merry Christmas