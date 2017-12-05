Possibly one of the most jaw-dropping videos these guys have ever done, The Wombats release a grisly visual for their newest single 'Lemon to a Knife Fight'; the lead track from their forthcoming album.
The video, directed by Finn Keenan, sees a rather cruel looking man driving a kidnapped, gagged and bound girl to a forest clearing where there are a group of people in hunting gear are waiting. They give her a head start into the trees as they arm themselves with shotguns, waiting for the full moon to appear from behind the clouds and transform the kidnapped girl into a werewolf. However, as they prepare to pull their triggers, it looks they massively misjudged the strength and viciousness of this beast.
The Wombats embark on their US tour in January, kicking off at Washington DC's 9:30 Club on January 8th 2018. They will hit Europe in March including a show at Alexandra Palace in London on March 27th, and by the summer they'll be back in North America, supporting Weezer and the Pixies.
'Lemon to a Knife Fight' is the lead single from their upcoming fourth studio album 'Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life'. It has been produced by Mark Crew and Catherine Marks, while the album is the long-awaited follow-up to 2015's 'Glitterbug'.
'Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life' will be released on February 9th 2018 through Kobalt Music Group.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
Sia gets a string of Hollywood stars involved in her latest music video, a festive number entitled 'Santa's Coming For Us' from her newly released...
A startling new video has been unveiled by Alt-J to go with their newest single 'Pleader'.
Green Day have long been known for having political undertones in their music, and their new song 'Back In The USA' is no different.
The film is almost half an hour longer than 'The Force Awakens'.
The actress will no doubt be returning for the long-running FX series.
The film is expected to continue without Mendes' involvement.