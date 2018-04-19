The Weeknd blends darkness, wildlife and sci-fi themes in the video for his new single 'Call Out My Name', taken from the aptly titled new EP 'My Dear Melancholy'.
Directed by Grant Singer, the video sees The Weeknd singing the downbeat, soaring track under a sunset in the street, as well as in an empty movie theatre and a wildnerness scene.
'My Dear Melancholy' is the debut EP from The Weeknd. Released on March 30th through XO and Republic it topped both US and Canada charts. 'Call Out My Name' is the first single from the record, and his second single release of the year after 'Pray for Me' with Kendrick Lamar from the 'Black Panther' soundtrack.
The Weeknd is headlining a number of festivals this year including Coachella, Panorama in New York, Lollapalooza and Outside Lands.
