Director: Grant Singer
Artist:
Song title: Call Out My Name
Year: 2018
Genre(s): Pop

The Weeknd blends darkness, wildlife and sci-fi themes in the video for his new single 'Call Out My Name', taken from the aptly titled new EP 'My Dear Melancholy'.

Directed by Grant Singer, the video sees The Weeknd singing the downbeat, soaring track under a sunset in the street, as well as in an empty movie theatre and a wildnerness scene.

'My Dear Melancholy' is the debut EP from The Weeknd. Released on March 30th through XO and Republic it topped both US and Canada charts. 'Call Out My Name' is the first single from the record, and his second single release of the year after 'Pray for Me' with Kendrick Lamar from the 'Black Panther' soundtrack.

The Weeknd is headlining a number of festivals this year including Coachella, Panorama in New York, Lollapalooza and Outside Lands.

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

The Weeknd - Call Out My...

The Weeknd and Kendrick Lamar -...

Lana Del Rey ft. Weeknd Lust...

The Weeknd - Party Monster Video

The Weeknd - M A N...

The Weeknd - Starboy ft. Daft...

The Weeknd - False Alarm Video

The Weeknd - The Hills [Live]

The Weeknd - Cant Feel My...

The Weeknd - Losers (Vevo Presents)