The Weeknd is urging people to support Michael Ball and Captain Tom Moore's charity single as they fight to be the UK number one.

The 'Blinding Lights' singer is neck-and-neck with the charity fundraising duo for top spot in the UK charts, with a cover of 'You'll Never Walk Alone' to raise money for Tom's 100th Birthday Walk For The NHS fundraiser.

And now the Canadian singer is backing Michael and Captain Tom to take it all the way to the top to add to the £28 million the retired soldier has already raised for the NHS.

Taking to Twitter, The Weeknd shared: ''everyone in the UK please support @captaintommoore / @mrmichaelball single so this incredible 99 yr old war veteran, walking for the British National Health Service @NHSuk & now raised $35 Million can have a No 1 for his 100th birthday in the UK! We're rooting for you. XO! (sic)''

Fans have up until midnight tonight (23.04.20) to download 'You'll Never Walk Alone' and help get the cover at the top of the Official UK Chart.

Michael said: ''There isn't one of us who has failed to be inspired by Captain Tom Moore. It is one of the single greatest honours of my career to sing with this genuine national hero, supported by the incredible NHS Voices for Care Choir.

''Not only is he the biggest single fundraiser in British history and a decorated war veteran, he is the most charming man you could ever wish to meet. Hopefully he can now add singing star to his many talents. Wouldn't it be wonderful if we could give him a No.1 record for his 100th birthday!''

Whilst Captain Tom Moore added: ''I never in my wildest dreams imagined I would be releasing a single with Michael Ball OBE, but I also never thought it possible for me to walk in the garden and raise millions. So why not sing, spread some cheer and again - raise money for our national heroes. NHS this one is for you!''