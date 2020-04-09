The Weeknd spent his 30th birthday with Jim Carrey, an actor he has idolised since he was a child.
The 'Starboy' hitmaker had been a huge fan of the 58-year-old actor since he was a child and when they were introduced to one another by text last year, they discovered they lived very close to one another, which led to a very ''surreal'' celebration when the singer reached the milestone age in February.
He told Variety: '''The Mask' was the first film I ever went to see in a theatre -- my mom took me when I was four, and it blew me away...
''I texted him the address of my condo in L.A., and he said, 'I can literally see your place from my balcony,' and we got out telescopes and were waving to each other.
''And when I told him about my mom taking me to see 'The Mask,' he knew the theatre!
''Anyway, on my birthday, he called and told me to look out my window, and on his balcony he had these giant red balloons, and he picked me up and we went to breakfast. It was surreal.
''Jim Carrey was my first inspiration to be any kind of performer, and I went to breakfast with him on my first day of being 30.''
The 'Can't Feel My Face' hitmaker - whose real name is Abel Tesfaye - admitted his recent birthday has led to some ''self-realisation'' and he's excited about the next chapter in his life.
He said: ''I think people say your 30s are your best years because you're becoming the person you're supposed to be. And this is the beginning of not just a new chapter but my second decade [as a performer]. I feel like my career is just starting.''
