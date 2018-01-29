After a spectacular 15th anniversary occasion, you might have thought it was going to be hard to top last year's edition of Green Man Festival. However, an astounding new line-up for summer 2018 has just been announced that could prove those initial assertions wrong.

Green Man Festival comes to Wales in August 2018

Leading the roster are The War On Drugs and Fleet Foxes. The former have just received the Best Rock Album Grammy for their 2017 album 'A Deeper Understanding', while the latter returned after six long years with 'Crack-Up' last June. They previously played the festival in 2009.

The festival is due to take place once again near Crickhowell in the Brecon Beacons, Wales and it marks one of the more idyllic music experiences that the UK has to offer. Not only have you got the stunning view of the Black Mountains, but also the greenest, hippiest camping experience you can ever hope to have complete with an enormous Green Man art installation.

Other big names high up on the bill are John Grant, Grizzly Bear, Public Service Broadcasting, Dirty Projectors, Mount Kimbie and The Brian Jonestown Massacre.

More than 25 other artists including The Lemon Twigs, Bo Ningen, Jane Weaver and John Talabot are also confirmed, though organisers are yet to complete the line-up or even announce Friday's headliner.

There is so much local heritage to explore within the area, so if you were worried about having time to see everything, watch all the bands you want to see AND enjoy the other bits of festival fun like the literature and art festival and the beer fest, you can do all that with a special Settler's Pass which allows you early access to the venue from August 13th.

The Green Man Festival is set to take place between August 16th and 19th. Tickets are on sale now.