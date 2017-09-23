When it comes to 'The Walking Dead', we think it's fair to say that anything is really possible. Through seven seasons now, the zombie apocalypse has rained down on the band of survivors the show follows, with twists and turns around every corner.

Rick Grimes is on a mission to bring Negan's rule to an end in 'The Walking Dead' S8

Though it's based on Robert Kirkman's comic series of the same name, and the author works very closely with the show in its US home of AMC, there are some changes that have been made and surprised everybody watching.

One of the biggest changes was Negan's slaying of two characters, which we all saw at the beginning of season 7. It's now seen as a series of scenes that thrust a lot of viewers away from the show, but with season 8, writers are hoping they can bring everybody right back in with the fan-favourite comic book arc making its debut, 'All Out War'.

Whilst trailers and teasers that have been released have shown a little of what we should expect from the conflict, there was a certain moment in one trailer that got everybody talking; the image of Rick in a bed with a huge grey beard and a cane by his side.

No explanation for his age has yet been given, but some fans thought it was a throw back to the very beginning of the series. Would the last seven seasons really be thrown away for a restart to happen? Could Rick really have dreamt everything he's seen to-date and still be comatose? We doubted it and now, it's a theory that's been debunked.

Scott Gimple, who works as a showrunner on the show, told EW in a recent interview that this particular theory surrounding the pictures of 'Old Man Rick' we've seen in anticipation for the eighth season is incorrect.

He explained: "I can say that that is not him waking up from the coma in the hospital. Some people thought that, and it's not that."

Sounds pretty solid to us! Now to figure out just what's going on with Rick when 'The Walking Dead' makes its return...

'The Walking Dead' returns on Sunday, October 22 in the US on AMC and to FOX UK on Monday, October 23.