With just under a month until we get the premiere for 'The Walking Dead' season 8, talk is turning towards exactly what we should expect from the upcoming episodes, especially so after the season's trailer debuted back at San Diego Comic Con a little earlier this year.

Danai Gurira stars as Michonne, seen here in 'The Walking Dead' season 6

Whilst 'All Out War' - a fan-favourite comic book arc - is set to be the main focus of the season, there was one particular scene in the trailer that caught everybody's attention.

Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) was shown in bed, but looked a lot older than he ever had done before. His look was completed with a huge grey beard and, when the camera focused on the side of his bed, there was a cane that he assumedly uses to walk.

Exactly what that means for the show moving forward is anybody's guess. It's already been confirmed that this isn't a flashback to an alternate 'waking up' of Rick out of his coma right back at the start of the series, but it could indeed be a flash forward and a mini reveal of events set to come in future seasons of the show.

Speaking with EW, showrunner Scott Gimple opened up about when we should expect some solid answers surrounding the 'Old Man Rick' storyline that's been teased: "I will say that we won’t know exactly what that’s about after the first episode. But we will know it about halfway through the season. We won’t quite know what it’s about, and then we’ll get an answer to that about halfway through. It’s something that’s going to play out."

One thing we do know is that those behind 'The Walking Dead' have no problem in sending their viewers' heads into a spin. There have often been red herrings thrown at them in the past and, it's completely possible that what seems to be a major stepping stone into the future for the show here could be something completely different and minor in comparison to the rest of the show.

Whatever goes down, we know millions will be tuning in to find out exactly where the series goes next.

More: 'The Walking Dead' Showrunner Shoots Down 'Old Man Rick' Theory

'The Walking Dead' returns on Sunday, October 22 in the US on AMC and to FOX UK on Monday, October 23.