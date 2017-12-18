The season 8 midseason finale of 'The Walking Dead' earlier this month saw a huge twist in the story, deviating wildly from the comic books on which the show is based once more in a move that nobody saw coming.

It was an episode that saw a number of big moments, but one in particular - and, if you've not yet seen the episode, turn back now - saw Carl Grimes (Chandler Riggs) reveal a zombie bite to his abdomen, signalling that he would be leaving the series in the near future.

If the bite was on a limb, it could have stood to reason that he would have that limb amputated so that he could survive, but as it's right on his torso, this obviously cannot be the case. Carl's days are numbered.

Since the reveal, Riggs' real-life father took to Facebook to slam the decision made by showrunner Scott Gimple, whom he claims told Riggs he had another three years at least on the show, before then telling him two weeks before his 18th birthday that he was being fired.

Exactly how close to the truth that version of events may be hasn't been fully explored, as no comment has been given by Gimple or AMC, but fans have taken it to heart and even set up an online petition calling for Gimple to be fired. At the time of writing, the petition has gained over 50,000 signatures, and is now aiming for 75,000.

The petition reads that it is "meant to bring AMC TV into the spotlight and fire The Walking Dead showrunner Scott Gimple for his actions and unfair treatment of actor Chandler Riggs." It concludes by saying it will be delivered to AMC TV when it has run its course.

We don't think AMC will be listening to these cries from fans, but it's certainly interesting to note that the killing off of Carl has had such a profound effect on over 50,000 viewers! There was a time when 'Walking Dead' fans were begging for Carl to be killed off, so to see him change public opinion, albeit a little too late, is an interesting thing to witness.

'The Walking Dead' returns next February, 2018 to AMC in the US and FOX in the UK.