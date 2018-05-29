'The Walking Dead' could be set to look a little deeper into the history of one of its most compelling villains, Negan. Played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan in the AMC series, the character has been responsible for the murder of many characters, including Glenn (Steven Yeun) and Abraham (Michael Cudlitz), making him the number one target to take down for survivors such as Maggie (Lauren Cohan).

In season 8, we saw Negan finally brought to his knees by Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), but when the leader decided to spare his life and instead keep him as a prisoner, it angered Maggie, who simply wants to see him dead. What Rick's decision did allow however, is a chance for audiences to find out even more about Negan.

That could be right around the corner, as Skybound indicated in their weekly fan mailbag. Answering questions from fans, they admitted that 'Walking Dead' producers had "expressed a willingness to dig deeper into his (Negan's) past."

With season 9 now shooting, and with new showrunner Angela Kang leading proceedings, the series could feel a whole lot different to the past few years when it does make its return. That wouldn't necessarily be a bad thing, as there have been plenty of vocal audience members disappointed with the past couple of years, and the general direction of the show.

Fleshing out Negan's origins may be a nice way to bring viewers back into the fold. He may have arrived in the series at a time that saw a heck of a lot of backlash from fans, but he's undeniably one of the most interesting aspects of the show's current narrative, especially following Carl's (Chandler Riggs) exit, and final words to his father and Negan.

Where the show goes from here remains to be seen, but with a new enemy on the horizon threatening any chance of peace, Rick and Negan may actually have to join forces if they're to remain survivors in this post-apocalyptic world.

We'll bring you more news surrounding 'The Walking Dead' as and when we get it.